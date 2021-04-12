HCA Healthcare ASC breaks ground in Texas

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.

The single-story ASC is expected to be complete in spring 2022, according to an April 9 news release. The facility will have four operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

Services at the center will include orthopedics, urology, spine care and gastroenterology.

