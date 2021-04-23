Atlantic Health System building ASC in medical center

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to an April 22 LinkedIn post by Buckl Architects, the renovation's architect.

The ASC will be housed in the former world headquarters of leading chemical company BASF. The 75,000-square-foot center will offer multispecialty and diagnostic services.

The renovation will include a new third-floor surgery center with four operating suites and 15 private patient preparation and recovery bays, the post said.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASCs included in $1.9B Mass General expansion plan

10 states with the fewest employed physicians

Why ASCs are the key to orthopedic success: Q&A with Dr. Mark Kerner

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.