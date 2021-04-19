Physician-owned hospital in Colorado expanding with ASC

Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.

The physician-owned hospital opened in 2004 and said in a news release operating rooms have been at or near capacity since then. Animas purchased the center in January from a Michigan-based developer and plans to complete it in June.

The Animas Surgery Center at Escalante is located on the first floor of a medical plaza building and will be the only multispecialty ASC in Durango when it opens. The 5,000-square-foot facility will accommodate about six to 10 outpatient surgeries per day, according to The Durango Herald.

To start, it will focus on ENT and hand surgeries and later expand to additional procedures.

