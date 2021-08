Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center, according to ARCO/Murray, a construction company involved with the project.

The three-story, 62,000-square-foot McLaren Macomb Harrington Medical Center and ASC will feature four operating rooms.

Located in Clinton Township, Mich., the ASC will offer orthopedics, urology and pain management, among other services.

The center is slated for completion in June 2022.