Arkansas hospital to open $8.7M outpatient surgery center: 4 details

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians, on Feb. 5, according to a report from KTLO, a local radio station.

Four details:



1. The hospital broke ground on the $8.7 million surgery center in December 2019, after two years of planning.



2. The center is built onto the front of Baxter Regional Medical Center in space that was a parking lot.



3. Several physicians who plan to work at the center formed a limited liability company as part of the project.



4. The facility is 23,000 square feet.



