HCA opens joint venture ASC in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has opened a multispecialty ASC with 18 physician partners in the Nashville, Tenn., suburb of Brentwood.

The Brentwood Surgery Center is a 19,500-square-foot facility with three operating rooms, two gastrointestinal procedure rooms and 20 post-anesthesia care units, including two private suites, HCA said in a Dec. 21 email.

The ASC includes a 1,000-square-foot lobby and two closed rooms for registration. It offers services in orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, spine, total joint replacement, general surgery, gynecologic surgery, podiatric surgery and gastroenterology.