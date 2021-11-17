Loyola Medicine's $69M ASC gets green light

The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board has approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient center with a surgery center, the Chicago Tribune reported Nov. 17.

The two-story, 70,000-square-foot facility will specialize in orthopedic surgery, oncology, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, urology and primary care. The development will comprise an imaging center with an X-ray suite, a laboratory, pharmacy and cancer care center, as well as 50 exam rooms and eight procedure rooms.

Loyola Medicine said in its filing that the facility will employ about 130 people and see around 1,500 patients a week.

The project will signal the end of healthcare operations at Loyola Medicine's recently expanded campus in Orland Park, Ill.

The health system will sever ties with its Loyola Medicine Palos South Campus outpatient center in April 2022 after Palos Health — operator of Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, Ill. — joins Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the report.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Dec. 14 will meet to decide if the project can go ahead. If so, Loyola Medicine said it expects to open the outpatient center in 2023.