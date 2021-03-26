Surgery Partners breaks ground on Missouri ASC in joint venture

A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.

The multispecialty, 46,000-square-foot facility will include an ASC, orthopedic clinic, imaging center and physical therapy center, according to a March 18 release.

Ryan Companies is developing and building the facility, which is expected to be finished by March 22. This will be Ryan Companies' sixth partnership with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and second project in St. Peters.

The facility is near Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and hopes to provide a centralized location for orthopedic and ancillary services in Northwest Missouri.

