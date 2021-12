Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC in partnership with 24 physicians.

The Medical City Surgery Center Frisco (Texas) opened Nov. 1, a Dec. 21 email said. The 18,200-square-foot ASC includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, two observation rooms and 20 post-anesthesia care units.

The center offers services including bariatrics, endoscopy, gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management, spine, gynecology and general surgery, the email said.