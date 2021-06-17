Tennessee orthopedic group to break ground on $17M ASC

Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, will break ground on a $17 million ASC June 22, Time News reports.

The Johnson City, Tenn.-based center will have four operating rooms and is slated to open in summer 2022. The center will be the only orthopedic-focused ASC in the region.

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency granted Kingsport, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopaedics approval to open the ASC in October 2020.

Attorneys for a competing surgery center argued at the time that the market was oversaturated, and the ASC would negatively affect other centers in the area. The state regulator rejected these claims.