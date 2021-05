SurgCenter Development recently opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind., according to a May 27 press release.

The ASC includes a team of orthopedic surgeons and one board-certified podiatrist. The center features two operating rooms and one treatment room.

SurgCenter Development has developed 16 ASCs in Indiana and has two more in development. The company is based in Towson, Md, and has a total of 77 ASCs nationwide.