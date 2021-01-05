Kentucky hospital opens ASC

Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Jan. 4.

The surgery center is 20,386 square feet. The center has six operating rooms and six procedure rooms.

CHI Saint Joseph said it'll perform up to 12,000 procedures in the surgery center annually.

Bruce Tassin, CEO of CHI Saint Joseph Health, said, "This … freestanding surgery center expands our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries in a convenient location near Saint Joseph Hospital."

