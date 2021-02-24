North Dakota hospital building ASC to expand surgical capacity

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC, local radio station KROX reported Feb. 23.

The health system will convert its existing surgical space in the center into an ASC. The system plans to provide orthopedic, ophthalmology, urology and plastic surgery procedures in the ASC.

Altru Health System plans to expand its ASC to a seperate location in the future.

The ASC is part of a larger hospital expansion that the health system plans to open in 2024.

Dave Molmen, interim CEO at Altru, said to the radio station, "The combination of a new hospital, an [ASC] and the wide variety of outpatient services Altru offers will provide our region with medical care that rivals much larger cities."

