Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus, the center said.

The 35,000-square-foot surgery center will feature four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, 12 recovery rooms and 15 pre-and postoperative rooms.

The center is slated for completion in fall of 2022. Bass Commercial Concrete, a company involved with the project, posted a preliminary model of the two-story facility Oct. 6.