14-physician ASC opens in Montana

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Aug. 25 for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont.
The center's 14 physicians will offer ENT, gastrointestinal and ophthalmology services.
The center features three operating rooms and two treatment rooms.
