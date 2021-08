Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind., CBS affiliate WANE 15 reported Aug. 12.

The 40,000-square-foot ASC features five operating rooms and five procedure rooms offering more than 10 specialties. Surgeries are slated to begin Aug. 23.

IU Health also purchased 137 acres of land in southwest Fort Wayne, where it plans to develop another ASC.