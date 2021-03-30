3 companies partner for new Florida ASC

A partnership between Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Florida Orthopaedic Institute and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida.

Slated to open late 2021, the Tampa Bay Joint and Spine Center will be Tampa Bay's first dedicated outpatient joint replacement surgery center, according to a March 29 release.

The center will include multiple operating rooms and an extended stay suite. The center will also be the first local ASC using a Mako, Stryker's robotic-arm assisted surgery system for total knee arthroplasty.

