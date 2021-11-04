$6.2M expansion underway for New York ASC

Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase expansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center, Buffalo Business First reported Nov. 4.

Phase one of the project includes a $4 million renovation of a 12,275-square-foot area where the ASC will relocate a gastroenterology suite.

Phase two will renovate 12,890 square feet of the surgery center, resulting in six operating rooms and two rooms for minor orthopedic procedures.

The expansion comes in response to growing patient demand and more surgeons looking to be scheduled at the center, Mark Wolbert, Excelsior's vice president of business, told Business First.