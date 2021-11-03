Andrews Ambulatory Surgery to build 1st 3 ASC projects in Florida

Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida, according to a Nov. 3 news release.

The ASC projects are allowing independent physician investment and are being built in partnership with St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+. The surgery centers will be located at Flagler locations in St. Augustine, Palm Coast and Durbin Park, according to the release.

Andrews Ambulatory Surgery and joint venture partner Sovereign Healthcare in Mission Viejo, Calif., are set to lead the development and operation of the ASCs, according to the release.