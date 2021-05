AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.

The surgery center will offer general surgery as well as radiology, oncology and pain management, FlaglerLive reported May 20.

The hospital projects that the 155,000-square-foot, 100-bed facility will bring 750 high-wage jobs to the area.

The new facility also will feature a medical office building, an emergency department, a family pediatric clinic and wellness center.