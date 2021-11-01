Orthopedic hospital with surgery center being built in Indiana

The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center, a clinic and a physical therapy center, according to a Nov. 1 report in The Echo.

The project, estimated to cost between $45 million and $50 million, will be completed in three stages. The first phase includes the clinic and is expected to be complete by July 2022.

The surgery center and physical therapy center are expected to be completed sometime in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to the report.

