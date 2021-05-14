Oak Orthopedics building $15M facility with ASC

Construction is underway for Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.

Oak Orthopedics, a division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, is on track to open the facility in late 2021, according to a LinkedIn post by construction company Somerset CPAs and Advisors.

The $15.5 million project broke ground in October. The two-story, 43,700-square-foot building will include three operating rooms and offer X-ray, imaging and physician therapy services.

