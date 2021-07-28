Former Yale surgeon opens adrenal surgery center

Tobias Carling, MD, left his position as professor of surgery and program director of the Yale endocrine surgery fellowship to open an adrenal surgery center in Tampa, Fla.

Dr. Carling served at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University for more than 17 years and founded the Yale Endocrine Neoplasia Laboratory.

The center, dubbed the Carling Adrenal Center, was opened in partnership with the Norman/Clayman Endocrine Institute before the pandemic began in 2020. It has since become a high-volume surgery site for adrenal tumors and cancers, a July news release said.

The center offers services including metastatic adrenal cancers, benign adrenal tumors, adrenal adenoma treatments, adrenal gland removals, adrenal cancer treatments and adrenalectomy.