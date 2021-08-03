Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC, clinic approved by city planning council

Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic, Sun Sailor reported Aug. 3.

Alongside the ASC and clinic, Twin Cities Orthopedics will offer physical therapy, athletic training, an MRI suite and lodging suites in a 70,000-square-foot medical office building.

The development also will feature a four-story, 210-unit unit building and 429 parking spaces.

Golden Valley, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics also plans to open a clinic in Brooklyn Park, Minn. — adding to its 36-location portfolio.