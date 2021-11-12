New York hospital opening orthopedic surgery center

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City cut the ribbon on its new orthopedic surgery center, the hospital said Nov. 11.

The 4,800-square-foot center will treat fractures, upper extremity injuries, arthritis and sports-related injuries, among other services, according to a report from Queens borough new source QNS.

The center features eight exam rooms, two consultation rooms and a diagnostic imagines center.

The hospital was recognized by Healthgrades as one of the 100 best hospitals for neurosurgery in 2021.