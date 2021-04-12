Kaiser building $25M facility with ASC in Virginia — 4 insights

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

Four things to know:

1. The 263,000-square-foot building, dubbed the Kaiser Permanente South NoVA Hub, is expected to bring roughly 185 jobs to the area.

2. The facility will offer ambulatory surgery, interventional radiology, clinical decision units, diagnostic imaging, oncology pharmacies, and primary and specialty clinics.

3. The project will have an 1,100-space parking garage and a health park with workout stations.

4. Kaiser recently reversed its decision to close an ASC and gastroenterology clinic in Hawaii, a move that would have eliminated 28 jobs.

