Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners broke ground Sept. 15 on a joint-venture ASC, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

The ASC will be located near the Intermountain Park City (Colo.) Hospital campus and will offer shoulder, hand, hip, knee, foot, ankle and spine surgeries.

The Orthopedic Partners, a Rosenberg Cooley Metcalf clinic, is an eight-surgeon orthopedic subspecialty group.

The ASC is slated for completion in late 2022.