Multispecialty ASC opens at New Jersey hospital

Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., on May 4 opened a multispecialty surgery center that provides care for 15 specialties, The Press of Atlantic City reports.

The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center has physicians and surgeons specializing in gastroenterology, orthopedics, sports medicine and pain management, among other specialties.

The 19,125-square-foot facility features four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, six preoperative bays, 16 post-anesthesia care units and a centralized sterilization suite.

