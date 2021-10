Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC, ValueHealth said in an Oct. 21 news release.

The 5,700-square-foot Pompano Beach, Fla., facility will be called South Florida Robotic Surgery, according to the release. It will feature two urology-focused operating rooms, with the option to add other service lines.

The center will include four overnight recovery rooms, ValueHealth said.