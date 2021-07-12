Fertility practice opens clinic with ASC in Denver

Rockville, Md.-based Shady Grove Fertility opened a clinic with an ASC in Denver, according to a July 12 news release.

The clinic offers diagnostic testing and low- and high-tech treatment options such as intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, donor egg treatment and egg-freezing, among other services.

The ASC features one operating room and five recovery bays, as well as endocrine and andrology laboratories.

Shady Grove Fertility also opened a clinic in Colorado Springs, the release said. The practice has 40 locations across nine states and Santiago, Chile.