White Plains Hospital opening outpatient center

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital is opening an outpatient center on its campus this summer.

The nine-story, 252,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery will consolidate the hospital's outpatient services under one roof, according to a LinkedIn post.

The center will feature operating rooms, endoscopy suites and imaging and wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers.

It also will house specialty physician practices including orthopedics, spine, maternal fetal medicine, neurosurgery and cardiology.

The new project is expected to bring a 9 percent growth in new jobs over a four-year period, the hospital said.

