North Carolina ophthalmic practice opening $7.5M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.

The 17,008-square-foot facility reportedly is the first ophthalmology ASC in the eastern half of N.C., executive director Kathy Erickson told Becker's ASC Review.

The center expects to complete construction and obtain its certificate of occupancy June 15. It then will complete the processes of licensure and Medicare certification.

The center will have two operating rooms and four procedure rooms, per the center's certificate-of-need, as well as 24 pre- and postoperative rooms.

The center will perform refractive, cataract, oculoplastics, pediatric and adult strabismus, cornea and glaucoma surgeries.