New York health system gets green light for $66M hospital with ASC

Catholic Health received state approval for a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center, Buffalo News reported July 29.

The hospital, slated to open in 2023, will feature 10 acute-care beds and space for 10 more, an emergency department, a helipad and a medical office building.

The approval comes after objections by the New York Civil Liberties Union, among other groups, because the hospital would not offer services such as abortions that are barred by Catholic teachings.