Kansas plastic surgery center asks city for help in $2.1M planned expansion

Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center is planning a $2.1 million expansion and renovation, the Wichita Business Journal reported May 28.

The center is asking the city of Wichita for assistance through industrial revenue bonds up to $2.4 million and an 80 percent tax abatement on a five-plus-five year basis, according to the Business Journal.

The practice plans to add 2,740 square feet and renovate the existing 10,427-square-foot facility. It also plans to hire 10.5 full-time equivalents over a five-year period.

The Wichita City Council is scheduled to vote on the request June 1.