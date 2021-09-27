Johns Hopkins planning medical office building, ASC 

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University is planning a medical office building and surgery center, Washington Business Journal reported Sept. 26.

The project, located in Rockville, Md., will offer imaging, radiation oncology, medical oncology, primary care, specialty care ambulatory surgery and infusions, among other services.

The ASC will be located on a site that Johns Hopkins plans to develop in phases; the first phase will include the medical office building and surgery center, as well as parking facilities, public space and other amenities.