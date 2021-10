Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a new facility featuring an ASC, according to an Oct. 27 news release.

The 8,100-square-foot facility houses the new Gentera Center for Plastic Surgery, private ultrasound rooms and a hyperbaric chamber. It offers services including lymphatic drainage massages, various plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures, COVID-19 testing and wellness exams, according to the release.