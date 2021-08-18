Builders break ground on new plastic surgery center in Alabama

The two-story, 13,000-square-foot Wilson Plastic Surgery Center in Huntsville, Ala., will include a clinic and a medspa. It will be the only Alabama plastic surgery center to have a certificate of need, which will enable Patrick Wilson, MD, to perform both cosmetic and medical surgery.

Fuqua & Partners Architects, based in Huntsville, drafted the design for the center, and Birmingham, Ala.-based construction firm Robins & Morton is building it.

It will be renamed Huntsville Plastic Surgery once construction is complete next summer.