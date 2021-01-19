3-way joint venture ASC opens in Virginia

Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center has 9,000 square feet and four procedure rooms, the release said. It's expected to serve 14,000 patients annually. The center has six physicians, and practicing physicians at Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg will do procedures there, too.

"A strategic partnership with these six physicians and Mary Washington Healthcare was carefully executed to ensure the overall goal of providing quality patient care at the ASC level," Nicole Romero, MSN, RN, vice president of operations at Physicians Endoscopy, said in the release. "Through an established trust in the partnership, all three parties bring specific value to the relationship, which has been the driving force and success of opening the Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center."

