Western Illinois mall department store turned into a surgery center

Construction of a surgery center inside a former shopping mall department store in Quincy, Ill., has been completed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported March 19.

The ASC, in a former Bergner's, is Quincy Medical Group's second project at the location. Next to the surgery center is the group's cancer institute, which opened earlier this year.

The surgery center will offer services including endoscopy, cardiac catheterization and ophthalmology laser surgery.

The combined facilities span 70,000 square feet and feature medical office space, waiting rooms and a pharmacy.

