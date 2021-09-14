12-physician orthopedic practice completes ASC

The 12-physician Motion Orthopaedics completed the construction of an ASC, clinic and imaging center in Wentzville, Mo.

The 14,200-square-foot facility features two operating rooms, according to Kadean Construction Company, a construction company involved with the project. The imaging center includes a C-arm imager and on-site MRI.

The new facility is an expansion of the Motion Orthopaedics’ Creve Coeur facility and includes new staff offices, generator backup and pre- and postoperative bays.