Real estate firm acquires 2 MOBs for $26M

Real estate development firm SSP Investments has purchased two purchased medical office buildings in Arizona and California for a total of $26.2 million.

The firm acquired a 42,067-square-foot property in Phoenix for 17 million. The facility is 100% leased to SimonMed Imaging, the largest outpatient physician radiology group in the U.S., according to a March 3 news release from CBRE, which arranged the sales.

In addition, SSP Investments acquired a 27,200-square-foot medical office building in San Rafael, Calif., for $9.2 million, that is fully leased to Kaiser Permanente.

Investment volume in medical office buildings rose 35% year-over-year in 2025, reaching $12.6 billion across the industry, the release said.