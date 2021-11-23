VCU Health opening $384M outpatient pavilion, ASC

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower Dec. 6, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The 17-story facility consolidates services provided in at least seven other buildings. Nearly every outpatient specialty will be available in the new tower.

VCU Health will also open an on-campus ASC Dec. 6, according to the Times-Dispatch.

With the new facility, VCU Health said it expects to service more than 1 million outpatient visits in the 2022 fiscal year. The tower is expected to treat 200,000 patients annually.