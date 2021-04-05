Florida cardiology group expanding with ASC

Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers-based Stevens Construction is building the ASC and conducting the renovation, which is slated for completion this summer.

The interior renovation of the 25,372-square-foot building will include an upgrade of exam rooms, nurse stations, offices and cardiac PET equipment.

Florida Heart Associates has offices in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, with more than 25 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The practice will remain occupied and operational during construction.

More articles on surgery centers:

Feds eye $147M paid to ASC, clinic owner for uninsured COVID-19 patient treatment

ASCs return to growth: Big plans from innovative execs

15 ASCs opened or announced in March

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.