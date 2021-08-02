21 new ASCs in July

From Massachusetts to Arizona, here are the 21 ASCs opened or announced in July, as reported by Becker's ASC Review.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add your ASC please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Austin, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a new ASC and completed its first case.

2. Catholic Health received state approval for a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center.

3. Tobias Carling, MD, opened an adrenal surgery center in Tampa, Fla.

4. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System is opening a $21 million ASC this fall.

5. One Step Diagnostic, a Houston-based medical imaging practice, completed an ASC in Sugar Land, Texas.

6. Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons.

7. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health opened the Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.).

8. Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.

9. The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville broke ground on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio.

10. Surgery Center Services of America opened Greater Binghamton (N.Y.) Eye Surgery Center.

11. HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla.

12. Rockville, Md.-based Shady Grove Fertility opened a clinic with an ASC in Denver.

13. Jacksonvilla, Fla., officials have granted permits for the buildout of a $5 million ASC near the University of North Florida.

14. Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn.

15. SurgCenter Development is finishing an ASC in East Lansing, Mich.

16. MNGI Digestive Health is building a new clinic and ASC in Vadnais Heights, Minn.

17. Empire Eye Physicians completed its clinic and ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash.

18. Ascension Saint Thomas is opening a $16 million ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

19. Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC.

20. Austin (Texas) Eye opened a clinic with an ASC.

21. Muncie-based Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital's orthopedic center is getting a dedicated ASC.