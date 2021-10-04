23 new ASCs in September

Here are 23 ASCs opened or announced in September, as reported by Becker's ASC Review:

1. Billings Clinic Bozeman (Mont.) is building an ASC and ambulatory care center.

2. Advanced Spine & Outpatient Surgery Center in West Orange, N.J., opened to patients Sept. 24.

3. Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Fla., is converting a former elementary school into a facility that will include an ASC, medical office building and diagnostic imaging center.

4. Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

5. Baptist Health broke ground on an outpatient medical center with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.

6. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University is planning a medical office building and surgery center.

7. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is opening an outpatient specialty care and surgery center.

8. Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center.

9. Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC.

10. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital submitted an application for an orthopedic ambulatory care center to the town of Clarkstown's planning board.

11. Builders broke ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC.

12. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved a plan to build multiple ASCs in the area.

13. Construction began on a medical building that will house a cardiology practice in Stockbridge, Ga.

14. Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center is renovating a former Price Cutter grocery store into an ASC.

15. Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners broke ground Sept. 15 on a joint-venture ASC.

16. Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.

17. The 12-physician Motion Orthopaedics completed the construction of an ASC, clinic and imaging center in Wentzville, Mo.

18. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with an ASC.

19. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is proposing an ASC in Lacey, Wash.

20. Bronson Healthcare is planning a $19.3 million freestanding ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich.

21. Jackson (Miss.) Heart Clinic broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC and medical office building Sept. 7.

22. Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital broke ground on a medical facility that will include an ASC.

23. Emanate Health broke ground Aug. 27 on a medical building with an ASC in West Covina, Calif.