Arise Vascular opens ASC in Louisiana 

Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La., according to an Aug. 30 release. 

The 10,800-square-foot Cardiovascular Surgery Center is the first ASC in the area to exclusively perform cardiovascular procedures. 

The center features two cardiac catheterization rooms and is both Medicare-certified and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. 

Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. 

