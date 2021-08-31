Arise Vascular opens ASC in Louisiana 

Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La., according to an Aug. 30 release.

The 10,800-square-foot Cardiovascular Surgery Center is the first ASC in the area to exclusively perform cardiovascular procedures.

The center features two cardiac catheterization rooms and is both Medicare-certified and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.