UCSF Medical Center breaks ground on new building featuring ASC

Builders have broken ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC, according to a news release.

In addition to the ASC, the 182,800-square-foot facility at UC San Francisco Medical Center's Mission Bay campus will feature urgent care, a retail pharmacy, an imaging center, and multispecialty clinics including dermatology, urology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, cardiovascular and pain management.