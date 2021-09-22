UCSF Medical Center breaks ground on new building featuring ASC

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Builders have broken ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC, according to a news release.

In addition to the ASC, the 182,800-square-foot facility at UC San Francisco Medical Center's Mission Bay campus will feature urgent care, a retail pharmacy, an imaging center, and multispecialty clinics including dermatology, urology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, cardiovascular and pain management.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast