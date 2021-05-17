Colorado physician opening women's health ASC

Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo.

The 5,200-square-foot ASC, the Milestone Surgery Center, is set to open July 1. It will be state-certified, Medicare-compliant and Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care-certified, Dr. Aguirre told Becker's ASC Review.

The multispecialty center will feature two operating rooms, one procedure room and six preoperative and postoperative recovery areas.

Dr. Aguirre specializes in sacral neuromodulation, reconstructive and cosmetic vaginal surgery, and surgical and nonsurgical vaginal rejuvenation. The Milestone Surgery Center will "require the participation of several specialties," he said, including gynecology, urology, colorectal, general and breast surgery services.

