Tidelands Health opens ASC in South Carolina: 3 details

Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C., WBTW reported May 3.

Three things to know:

1. The 10,000-square-foot ASC has four operating suites.

2. The ASC will handle colonoscopies, endoscopies, orthopedics and ENT procedures.

3. The ASC is the newest part of the Tideland Health Medical Park at Market Common. The medical park opened in 2019 and includes primary care, cardiology and pain management.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.