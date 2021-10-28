Excela Health unveils $10M surgery center 

Excela Health has finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Penn.) Hospital, Trib Live reported Oct. 27.

The facility, carved out of an underutilized section of the hospital, features one surgical robot, two operating rooms and a navigational bronchoscopy system.

The facility can be used to treat colon, prostate and intestinal cancers, according to Trib Live.

The project also included upgrades to operating room equipment, patient rooms and staff work areas.